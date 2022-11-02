Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Sark and the Longhorns end their road woes?

Wescott Eberts and Cameron Parker preview the Kansas State Wildcats in this week’s Winning is Hard podcast!

While the Texas Longhorns are returning from a bye week, the Wildcats are fresh off a blowout win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys but have uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Wescott and Cameron open with the health of Adrian Martinez and the vast improvement of junior QB Will Howard (8:00). They look at the similarity in this Kansas State offense compared to years past under Bill Snyder and their dynamic running back in Deuce Vaughn (8:00).

Plus, the KSU defense (16:00) and what’s next for Steve Sarkisian and the Horns if they suffer another blown lead on the road this Saturday (20:00). Wescott gives his prediction (30:00) and we’ll warn you now: Vegas hasn’t suckered him.

