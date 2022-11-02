Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Suddenly, former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger is the man of the hour

The NFL kicked off last week. Of course, that’s not exactly news to y’all.

But it does mean we had an opportunity to see former Texas Longhorns shine in the pros.

Shine they have indeed. Let’s break it down below.

Sam Ehlinger, QB: Second-year NFL player Ehlinger, who was recently promoted to starter for the Indianapolis Colts, had an assortment of eyes looking his way during the Colts’ game this past Sunday. In his first professional start, Ehlinger went 17-for-23 and 201 yards passing. He also carried the ball 6 times for an additional 15 yards.

To the rest of the league:



This is your first and only warning of what our new QB1 Sam Ehlinger can do out there. pic.twitter.com/SKtiKOTLZN — Barstool Indy (@barstoolindy) October 24, 2022

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his encore performance and the primary runner in the Panthers offense over the weekend, Foreman had 26 carries for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns, marking the lofty hat trick prize for Foreman.

Malcom Brown, RB: You’re forgiven if you weren’t aware Brown is still in the NFL. He’s still receiving carries, too, albeit in a limited capacity for the Los Angeles Rams. Brown carried the ball 5 times for 10 yards over the weekend.

Devin Duvernay, WR: Building on his third-year breakout – as is typical of NFL receiver development – the Baltimore Ravens speed guy had 4 receptions for 31 yards. He also had 2 carries for 33 yards and a rushing touchdown, which effectively aided i helping Duvernay get back to the standard he’s set so far this season. He’s also a special teams guy for the Ravens. Duvernay returned 3 puns on the day for 27 yards and 3 kickoffs for 72 yards.

Devin Duvernay wow, heck of a catch.pic.twitter.com/0JqApnY413 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 23, 2022

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver grabbed 4 receptions for 33 yards. Like Foreman, longtime veteran Goodwin is suddenly NFL relevant again.

Marcus Johnson, WR: It seems like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Johnson turn in some numbers any given weekend, but the New York Giants receiver did nab 1 reception for 3 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim got the start at tight end for the Tennessee Titans.

Samuel Cosmi, OL: The rookie lineman was active for the Washington Commanders.

Connor Williams, OL: The Miami Dolphins lineman started at center.

Ta’Quan Graham, DL: The Atlanta Falcons starting defensive lineman had 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assist.)

Charles Omenihu, DL: The San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman had 2 tackles and 1 quarterback hurry on the afternoon. He was productive to say the least (and double teamed.)

Poona Ford, DT: Ford earned yet another start at defensive end for the Seattle Seahawks over the weekend, where he accounted for 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 2 quarterback hurries and 1 tackle for loss.

Malcolm Roach, DL: The New Orleans Saints defensive lineman accounted for 1 tackle.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end had 3 tackles (1 solo) and 1 quarterback hurry on the afternoon.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far. Hicks accounted for 6 tackles altogether (6 solo.) Look for Hicks to keep the momentum through the season’s back half.

Josh Thompson, DB: The Tennessee Titans safety recorded 1 tackle on the afternoon.

Quandre Diggs, DB: The former Longhorn started at free safety once again for the increasingly dominant Seattle Seahawks. He ended the afternoon with 4 tackles (4 solo.)

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back had 1 solo tackle.

Justin Tucker, K: One of the NFL’s top kickers, the former Longhorn legend went 2-for-3 on the day, with 30 yards as his long. He also went 3-for-3 in PATs.

Michael Dickson, P: The former Longhorn had only 6 punts on the afternoon – a busy day indeed – with 57 yards as his long. Dickson’s lone punt landed inside the 20 yard line.