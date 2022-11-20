Odds released for Texas vs. Baylor

The Texas Longhorns opened as eight-point favorites over the Baylor Bears for Friday’s game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Central on ESPN.

In the all-time series between the two programs, Texas holds a 78-29-4 advantage, including 48-10-2 in Austin. The Longhorns have won the last three straight games at home against the Bears and four of the last five. In last season’s matchup, Baylor prevailed 31-24, sending Texas to a third straight loss as three rushing touchdowns helped the Bears overcome two interceptions thrown by quarterback Gerry Bohanon.

This week the Horns traveled to Lawrence to face the Jayhawks, notching a dominant 55-14 victory, while Baylor fell just short of a home upset of No. 4 TCU, losing 29-28 on a last-second field goal.

