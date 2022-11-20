Texas RB Roschon Johnson suffered lower leg injury against Kansas

Texas Longhorns senior running back Roschon Johnson suffered a lower leg injury in Saturday’s 55-14 win over the Kansas Jayhawks, head coach Steve Sarkisian said after the game.

”I don’t think it’s serious,” Sarkisian said. “To what degree, I don’t know, so we’ll monitor it here — It’s a lower leg issue, but he’s very confident he’ll be back. We’ve just got to see how it plays out.”

Johnson recorded seven carries for 34 yards in the first half before leaving the game and spending the second half in street clothes. Afterwards, Johnson was wearing a boot on his left foot.

With Johnson out and Sarkisian intent on running the football, redshirt freshman Jonathon Brooks stepped up with the best game of his young college career, carrying the ball 11 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard touchdown run.

Brooks and junior running back Keilan Robinson, who had seven carries for 15 yards and a 15-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass, could be in line to receive playing time behind junior running back Bijan Robinson on Friday against Baylor if Johnson isn’t available.

In that scenario, however, Robinson would be unlikely to come off the field unless absolutely necessary.