Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame

After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl.

From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love to get this nationally-ranked matchup if possible. There’s a chance Notre Dame slides into the New Year’s Six if the Fighting Irish beat USC on the road next week, but for now, we’re projecting Marcus Freeman’s squad in Florida against the Longhorns. Texas obliterated Kansas to move to 7-4 on the season.”

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Forget Kansas State; Texas is concentrating on its own must-win game Friday

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Top four survive; Texas thrives to rejoin my Top 25 ballot

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas should have leaned on Bijan Robinson all season long

Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded in 55-14 win over Kansas

Austin American-Statesman: Bijan Robinson, Texas run all over Kansas to preserve Big 12 hopes

Austin American-Statesman: Five takeaways from Texas’ 55-14 Big 12 road win over Kansas

Dallas Morning News: ‘Bijan going crazy!’: National reaction to Texas’ win over Kansas

247Sports: Texas QB Quinn Ewers turns the page, executes role as game manager in win over Kansas

247Sports: Jaylan Ford’s latest big play shows growth of resurgent Texas defense

247Sports: Morning Brew: With one game left in regular season, it’s safe to say the Texas defense is massively improved

247Sports: Early-season strides made by athletic, healthy Texas frontcourt provide optimism for season-long success

247Sports: Quinn Ewers: Bijan Robinson was ‘a freak of nature’ in Texas football’s 55-14 win at Kansas

247Sports: Instant Analysis: Texas’ 55-14 rout of KU puts Bijan Robinson in running as UT’s most underutilized superstar

Inside Texas: Texas RB Bijan Robinson wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Inside Texas: Three Count: Rock Chalk, DJ Campbell and a freshman surge, Quinn Ewers the game manager

Inside Texas: Defensive improvement justifies Sarkisian’s non-decision

Inside Texas: Live Updates: Steve Sarkisian recaps KU, previews regular season finale with Baylor

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas reappears in AP Top 25 after blowout win over Kansas

Texas RB Roschon Johnson suffered lower leg injury against Kansas

Odds released for Texas vs. Baylor

Texas vs. Kansas: Five observations and Sunday chat

Inside the Numbers: All-timer on the ground for Texas against Kansas

Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Kansas edition

Texas at Kansas final score: Bijan Robinson rushes for 4 TDs as Longhorns win 55-14

Initial thoughts from Texas’ 55-14 win over Kansas

Texas at Kansas gamethread

WATCH: Bijan Robinson scores his second TD of the 1st quarter

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Stampede: Updating the confidence board for Texas recruiting

247Sports: Scouting AJ Johnson and his fit at Texas

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Anthony Hill, Kyle Parker, Malik Muhammad, Justin Benton, Tyler Scott, and hoops

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (11/21): TCU still on top; SMU drops out of top 5

Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win over Kansas: Bijan Robinson, run game back in business

Our Daily Bears: Baylor No. 7 in lkatest AP Poll

Our Daily Bears: Bears overcome Bruins 80-75 behind 50 combined from Cryer and Flagler

Viva the Matadors: Four Down Territory: Red Raiders freeze-out Iowa State

Frogs O’ War: TCU 29, Baylor 28: Chaos

Frogs O’ War: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU rides hot start to 28-13 Bedlam win

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia loses to No. 15 Kansas State, 48-31

The Smoking Musket: What I think after another drubbing

The Smoking Musket: Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media

The Smoking Musket: Taking a look at potential athletic director candidates for West Virginia

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Thoughts: Cyclones take down Milwaukee, 68-53

Bring On The Cats: FINAL: No. 15 K-State 48, West Virginia 31

Rock Chalk Talk: Texas destroys Kansas, 55-14

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child

SB Nation: We can’t ignore the moral dilemmas of Qatar’s World Cup

SB Nation: How Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chargers at their own game

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas volleyball is your new Big 12 champions.

Texas men’s basketball is No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.