Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to land in the Cheez-It Bowl versus Notre Dame

After a season defining win over the Kansas Jayhawks this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns are that much closer to bowl season, where 247Sports projects that the Longhorns will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Cheez-It Bowl.
From 247Sports: “You know Orlando bowl organizers would love to get this nationally-ranked matchup if possible. There’s a chance Notre Dame slides into the New Year’s Six if the Fighting Irish beat USC on the road next week, but for now, we’re projecting Marcus Freeman’s squad in Florida against the Longhorns. Texas obliterated Kansas to move to 7-4 on the season.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Forget Kansas State; Texas is concentrating on its own must-win game Friday
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Top four survive; Texas thrives to rejoin my Top 25 ballot
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas should have leaned on Bijan Robinson all season long
Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns report card: How they graded in 55-14 win over Kansas
Austin American-Statesman: Bijan Robinson, Texas run all over Kansas to preserve Big 12 hopes
Austin American-Statesman: Five takeaways from Texas’ 55-14 Big 12 road win over Kansas
Dallas Morning News: ‘Bijan going crazy!’: National reaction to Texas’ win over Kansas
247Sports: Texas QB Quinn Ewers turns the page, executes role as game manager in win over Kansas
247Sports: Jaylan Ford’s latest big play shows growth of resurgent Texas defense
247Sports: Morning Brew: With one game left in regular season, it’s safe to say the Texas defense is massively improved
247Sports: Early-season strides made by athletic, healthy Texas frontcourt provide optimism for season-long success
247Sports: Quinn Ewers: Bijan Robinson was ‘a freak of nature’ in Texas football’s 55-14 win at Kansas
247Sports: Instant Analysis: Texas’ 55-14 rout of KU puts Bijan Robinson in running as UT’s most underutilized superstar
Inside Texas: Texas RB Bijan Robinson wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
Inside Texas: Three Count: Rock Chalk, DJ Campbell and a freshman surge, Quinn Ewers the game manager
Inside Texas: Defensive improvement justifies Sarkisian’s non-decision
Inside Texas: Live Updates: Steve Sarkisian recaps KU, previews regular season finale with Baylor
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas reappears in AP Top 25 after blowout win over Kansas
Texas RB Roschon Johnson suffered lower leg injury against Kansas
Odds released for Texas vs. Baylor
Texas vs. Kansas: Five observations and Sunday chat
Inside the Numbers: All-timer on the ground for Texas against Kansas
Sunday Armchair QB: Texas vs. Kansas edition
Texas at Kansas final score: Bijan Robinson rushes for 4 TDs as Longhorns win 55-14
Initial thoughts from Texas’ 55-14 win over Kansas
WATCH: Bijan Robinson scores his second TD of the 1st quarter
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: The Stampede: Updating the confidence board for Texas recruiting
247Sports: Scouting AJ Johnson and his fit at Texas
Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Anthony Hill, Kyle Parker, Malik Muhammad, Justin Benton, Tyler Scott, and hoops
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (11/21): TCU still on top; SMU drops out of top 5
Dallas Morning News: 5 takeaways from Texas’ win over Kansas: Bijan Robinson, run game back in business
Our Daily Bears: Baylor No. 7 in lkatest AP Poll
Our Daily Bears: Bears overcome Bruins 80-75 behind 50 combined from Cryer and Flagler
Viva the Matadors: Four Down Territory: Red Raiders freeze-out Iowa State
Frogs O’ War: TCU 29, Baylor 28: Chaos
Frogs O’ War: Four-star lineman Markis Deal commits to TCU
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: OU rides hot start to 28-13 Bedlam win
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia loses to No. 15 Kansas State, 48-31
The Smoking Musket: What I think after another drubbing
The Smoking Musket: Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media
The Smoking Musket: Taking a look at potential athletic director candidates for West Virginia
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Three Thoughts: Cyclones take down Milwaukee, 68-53
Bring On The Cats: FINAL: No. 15 K-State 48, West Virginia 31
Rock Chalk Talk: Texas destroys Kansas, 55-14
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Zach Wilson needs to grow the hell up and stop acting like a child
SB Nation: We can’t ignore the moral dilemmas of Qatar’s World Cup
SB Nation: How Travis Kelce and the Chiefs beat the Chargers at their own game
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas volleyball is your new Big 12 champions.
Dressin' like a champ #HookEm pic.twitter.com/StcLZ1TxzU— Texas Volleyball (@TexasVolleyball) November 20, 2022
- Texas men’s basketball is No. 4 in the latest AP Poll.
on the rise #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rAcs6Up0z8— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) November 21, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball takes on the Rutgets Scarlet Knights tonight at 6:30pm Central.
palm trees and raining threes https://t.co/c1WmIipMSk#HookEm pic.twitter.com/puDectqqnA— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 21, 2022
Loading comments...