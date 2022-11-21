Reacts Survey: Was the Horns’ win over Kansas a confidence booster?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Road games under Steve Sarkisian have been tense, close contests that usually come down to a touchdown or less. Not last weekend.

The Texas Longhorns took care of business in Lawrence, blowing out the Kansas Jayhawks in a 55-14 victory.

A week after scoring only three points on offense the week prior, Sarkisian’s offense awoke and scored on every possession except the first and last en route to a 55-point explosion.

Did you see enough from the Longhorns' offense to boost your confidence going into Baylor and the bowl game? Or are you still undecided on Sark’s offensive play-calling?

Texas finishes up their regular season with the Baylor Bears (6-5, 4-4) this Friday and opened as a 7-point favorite, per DraftKings. Will Sark and the Horns hold off Baylor to keep themselves in the Big 12 title game hunt?