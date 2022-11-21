Watch: Steve Sarkisian weekly press conference ahead of Baylor

The Texas Longhorns still have their season goal ahead of them.

Texas is not in control of the situation and needs a major upset to occur, but the Longhorns still have a major controllable in their corner — a Senior Day matchup against the Baylor Bears.

After a come-from-ahead loss a year ago in Waco, the Longhorns can close the season out avenging yet another one of the frustrating losses from a year ago. Coming home after dominating the Kansas Jayhawks, topping the bears, getting to eight wins, and keeping their hopes for a conference title berth — even if just a glimmer of hope — is plenty of motivation as they square off against Baylor.

The Bears, a year removed from winning the conference, currently sit at 6-5 on the year and 3-3 in conference play, after letting one slip away at home against a the TCU Horned Frogs. Will a letdown following an emotional loss give the Bears their second losing conference season under Dave Aranda or will it galvanize them to play spoiler in Austin?