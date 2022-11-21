 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Watch: Steve Sarkisian weekly press conference ahead of Baylor

The Longhorns come back home to host the Baylor Bears, with hopes of Arlington still in their eyes.

By Gerald Goodridge
Iowa State v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns still have their season goal ahead of them.

Texas is not in control of the situation and needs a major upset to occur, but the Longhorns still have a major controllable in their corner — a Senior Day matchup against the Baylor Bears.

After a come-from-ahead loss a year ago in Waco, the Longhorns can close the season out avenging yet another one of the frustrating losses from a year ago. Coming home after dominating the Kansas Jayhawks, topping the bears, getting to eight wins, and keeping their hopes for a conference title berth — even if just a glimmer of hope — is plenty of motivation as they square off against Baylor.

The Bears, a year removed from winning the conference, currently sit at 6-5 on the year and 3-3 in conference play, after letting one slip away at home against a the TCU Horned Frogs. Will a letdown following an emotional loss give the Bears their second losing conference season under Dave Aranda or will it galvanize them to play spoiler in Austin?

