Longhorn Republic Podcast: Bijan’s career day against Kansas

The Texas Longhorns went to Lawrence and grabbed another road win, running all over the Kansas Jayhawks and notching their seventh win of the season.

Running back Bijan Robinson put up a career performance and continued his climb up the Longhorns’ record books, pacing Texas with his four-touchdown performance. It was one of the most dominant rushing performances in recent memory as the Longhorns found the footing they were missing a week ago.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas had an answer for every wrinkle that the Jayhawks threw their way, shutting down an often potent ground game with relative ease. The performance in Lawrence highlights just how for the Texas rush defense has come year-over-year, likely finishing several hundred yards shy of their single-season total from 2021.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)