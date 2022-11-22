Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award

As could have been expected, Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named among the Doak Walker Award’s semifinalist, further elevating Robinson’s name among the best running back across college football. He was semifinalist in 2021.
Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker Award semifinalist! @Bijan5Robinson x @DoakWalkerAward pic.twitter.com/kEOa4fRDs6— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 22, 2022
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Does the Big 12 want the SEC-bound Longhorns in the title game?
Austin American-Statesman: Before Baylor game, Texas seniors look back at Royal-Memorial memories
Austin American-Statesman: Winning is only half the equation, but the only one UT controls
Dallas Morning News: Between multiple coaches and questionable usage, has Texas squandered Bijan Robinson era?
247Sports: Several Texas players have Covid redshirt decisions to make
247Sports: The Huddle: Tuesday notes & observations
Inside Texas: The backup quarterback isn’t always the answer
Inside Texas: Steve Sarkisian’s Texas: Run game, defense, and special teams
Inside Texas: Film Room: Every touchdown from the Longhorns’ 55-14 win over Kansas
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Quick thoughts from No. 4 Texas’ 73-48 win over Northern Arizona
Watch: Steve Sarkisian weekly press conference ahead of Baylor
Reacts Survey: Was the Horns’ win over Kansas a confidence booster?
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Bijan’s career day against Kansas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Four-star ‘24 ATH Emmett Mosley talks weekend visit to Oregon, potential official trips
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops recruiting: 2024 visits
Inside Texas: Recruiting Notebook: 2023 Anthony Hill Jr
Inside Texas: 12 Texas commits included in latest 2023 On300
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Oklahoman: Tramel: Big 12 continues with more new blood in football title game
Frogs O’ War: MMQB: Kell yeah
The Smoking Musket: Charles Woods announces transfer, explains departure on social media
Bring On The Cats: Mott is Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Rock Chalk Talk: View from the Stands: Texas
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: Leo Messi’s legacy is secure no matter what happens in Qatar
SB Nation: Lane Kiffin trolls reports of him leaving to take the Auburn job
SB Nation: Philadelphia will show everything but love to Ben Simmons
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- Texas women’s basketball notched a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights last night.
huge dub to end the trip #HookEm pic.twitter.com/riYJw7LszF— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 22, 2022
Loading comments...