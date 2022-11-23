Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Kelvin Banks continues building his case for new guy MVP

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Quinn Ewers, QB: Ewers now has eight collegiate starts to his name. It’s been an up and down ride so far. The redshirt freshman went just 12-for-21 for 107 yards and 1 touchdown. He also rushed twice for 11 yards. Ewers remains a generational talent for Texas. That part is clear from a few glimpses. And like any 19-year-old phenom, he lacks the necessary reps to excel in the college game. Those will come with time, though. Meanwhile, Ewers’ development is still well on its way.

Jaydon Blue, RB: The true freshman running back had 7 rushes for 16 yards.

Savion Red, WR: Like Blue, Red had 2 receptions for 8 yards.

Brenen Thompson, WR: True freshman Thompson got some reps as well.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks has started all 11 games for the Longhorns so far this season, which is to say he’s already been through part of the increasingly challenging Big 12 gauntlet. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and, as of last week, a renewed team of Kansas Jayhawks, but it’s something to build on. That counts for something in the college football world. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Bijan Robinson and Kelvin Banks were the highest graded players on offense. https://t.co/osgLxirsyN — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) November 22, 2022

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his eleventh game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Cameron Williams, RT: The true freshman saw some playing time.

Justice Finkley, EDGE: Finkley got in the game and accounted for 1 quarterback hurry.

Ethan Burke, EDGE: It wasn’t much, but Burke recorded 1 tackle over the weekend.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, was ejected for targeting during last weekend’s Kansas game.

Ryan Watts, CB: Per usual, Watts was busy all Saturday evening against a atypically strong Kansas offense, led by recently extended head coach Lance Leipold. Watts has been dominant all year, as expected, and he was sorely missed a few weeks back after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Watts, however, returned to the field shortly after. Against Kansas, he logged 2 tackles on the day (2 solo.) It was a quiet Saturday for Watts.

Terrence Brooks, CB: True freshman Brooks saw more collegiate action over the weekend against Kansas. He ended the afternoon with 1 tackle.

Austin Jordan, CB: Jordan recorded 1 tackle.

X’avion Brice, CB: Brice notched 1 tackle against Kansas.

Larry Turner-Gooden, S: Turner-Gooden got in the game but not much else.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, now has ten starts on the books. Against Kansas, he had 9 kickoffs with 2 touchbacks and he also recorded 1 tackle.