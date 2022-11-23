Longhorns Daily News: Texas alums Jacoby Jones, Holton Hill drafted into XFL reboot

The XFL is back. Well, again.
The rebooted spring football league kicked off its inaugural-ish draft last week. Two former Texas Longhorns were among the names called, including defensive back Holton Hill, who played under former head coach Tom Herman, and who was selected by the DC Defenders, and defensive lineman Jacoby Jones, who declared for the NFL Draft last season and was selected by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL’s draft.
Our final selection in the Defensive Backs portion, Holton Hill, CB Texas. pic.twitter.com/VQmprSLhTq— D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) November 16, 2022
Round 32 #XFLDraft Recap:
Orl: DL Jacoby Jones
SA: DL Drew Beesley
STL: DL Seth Walter
DC: DL Jarrell Owens
Hou: DL C.J. Brewer
Arl: LB Josh Watson
Sea: LB Tuzar Skipper
VV: DT Rod Henderson
Jones lands in Orlando, after being an UDFA out of Texas. Love this pickup. pic.twitter.com/0S6tOq5vkm
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: From mentored to mentors, outgoing Texas seniors give thanks
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: The Alamo, Cheez-It or Sugar bowls look most likely for Texas
Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian talks Senior Day and upcoming quarterback competition
247Sports: Back in CFP rankings, Texas heads into meeting with Baylor with ‘more work to do’
Inside Texas: What impact will the transfer portal have on Texas?
Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson prepares for what could be his final home game
5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas
Steve Sarkisian will open Texas QB competition during offseason
Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Kelvin Banks continues building his case for new guy MVP
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Bijan’s career day against Kansas
247Sports: Three Texas commits to play for state championships this weekend
247Sports: USC ‘24 commit Aaron Butler planning spring official visits
247Sports: Four-star corneback Malik Muhammad talks playoff push, commitment status and more
247Sports: WR Zion Fowler working on pair of visits
Inside Texas: Assessing potential Texas portal needs by position
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns targets in updated On300
Dallas Morning News: NCAA selects AT&T Stadium to host 2030 Men’s Final Four
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Checking in on men’s basketball and Phil Knight Invitational preview
Bring On The Cats: Recap: K-State 96, Nevada 87 (OT)
SB Nation: How Thanksgiving became the NFL’s signature holiday
SB Nation: How Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
SB Nation: The Sacramento Kings’ victory beam powering their surprising season, explained
- Texas men’s basketball takes on UTRGV on Saturday at 3pm Central.
Get your #HookEm | #UniteTheFamily pic.twitter.com/LHU3AUcJay— Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) September 23, 2022
- It’s Marquette and Louisville for Texas women’s basketball in the Bahamas this weekend.
contact A-Mo for your post-win whiteboard needs pic.twitter.com/hvrS2nn0L9— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 22, 2022
