Longhorns Daily News: Texas alums Jacoby Jones, Holton Hill drafted into XFL reboot

The XFL is back. Well, again.

The rebooted spring football league kicked off its inaugural-ish draft last week. Two former Texas Longhorns were among the names called, including defensive back Holton Hill, who played under former head coach Tom Herman, and who was selected by the DC Defenders, and defensive lineman Jacoby Jones, who declared for the NFL Draft last season and was selected by the Orlando Guardians in the XFL’s draft.

Our final selection in the Defensive Backs portion, Holton Hill, CB Texas. pic.twitter.com/VQmprSLhTq — D.C. Defenders (@XFLDefenders) November 16, 2022

Round 32 #XFLDraft Recap:



Orl: DL Jacoby Jones

SA: DL Drew Beesley

STL: DL Seth Walter

DC: DL Jarrell Owens

Hou: DL C.J. Brewer

Arl: LB Josh Watson

Sea: LB Tuzar Skipper

VV: DT Rod Henderson



Jones lands in Orlando, after being an UDFA out of Texas. Love this pickup. pic.twitter.com/0S6tOq5vkm — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenMI) November 16, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: From mentored to mentors, outgoing Texas seniors give thanks

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: The Alamo, Cheez-It or Sugar bowls look most likely for Texas

Dallas Morning News: Steve Sarkisian talks Senior Day and upcoming quarterback competition

247Sports: Back in CFP rankings, Texas heads into meeting with Baylor with ‘more work to do’

Inside Texas: What impact will the transfer portal have on Texas?

Inside Texas: Bijan Robinson prepares for what could be his final home game

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

5-star CG AJ Johnson signs with Texas

Steve Sarkisian will open Texas QB competition during offseason

Texas Newcomers Report: True freshman Kelvin Banks continues building his case for new guy MVP

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Bijan’s career day against Kansas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Three Texas commits to play for state championships this weekend

247Sports: USC ‘24 commit Aaron Butler planning spring official visits

247Sports: Four-star corneback Malik Muhammad talks playoff push, commitment status and more

247Sports: WR Zion Fowler working on pair of visits

Inside Texas: Assessing potential Texas portal needs by position

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns targets in updated On300

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: NCAA selects AT&T Stadium to host 2030 Men’s Final Four

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Checking in on men’s basketball and Phil Knight Invitational preview

Bring On The Cats: Recap: K-State 96, Nevada 87 (OT)

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: How Thanksgiving became the NFL’s signature holiday

SB Nation: How Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history

SB Nation: The Sacramento Kings’ victory beam powering their surprising season, explained

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Texas men’s basketball takes on UTRGV on Saturday at 3pm Central.

It’s Marquette and Louisville for Texas women’s basketball in the Bahamas this weekend.