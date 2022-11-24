Longhorn Republic Podcast: Can Texas run past Dave Aranda’s Bears?

The Texas Longhorns return to Austin for the regular season finale, a pivotal matchup against the Baylor Bears on Black Friday.

In spite of frustrations this year, Texas has an opportunity to both end the season on a high note and keep their glimmer of hope for an appearance in Arlington alive. To do that, they will need to get their final revenge win of the year against the Bears, a team coming off of a heart-breaker loss to rival TCU. Will Dave Aranda’s squad be able to rebound or will they come in flat?

Coming off of a dominant performance riding the run defense and Bijan Robinson, Texas could use a repeat performance in potentially inclement weather on Saturday. Can they replicate that performance or will they need more from other sources to get the job done?

