Survey Results: Texas fans feelin’ alright

Following a week where the offense mustered three points against TCU, Steve Sarkisian and the Horns came alive against Kansas.

It was a near-perfect display on offense, punting just twice and gashing the Jayhawks for 427 yards on the ground game.

62% of the voters believe Saturday’s win was a confidence booster for Texas fans.

Texas will close out its season against the Baylor Bears (6-5, 4-4) on Friday, opening as a 7-point favorite per DraftKings. Sark is 0-1 against Dave Arranda after falling to the Bears 31-24 last season in Waco.

A win over the Bears and a Kansas State loss would send the Horns to their first Big 12 Championship game since 2018.

Heading into Black Friday’s game, Longhorn fans feel confident about their team’s chances of winning, with 83% of the vote saying Texas will win.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.f