Report: Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley has left the team

Texas Longhorns senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley is no longer with the program, according to a report from Inside Texas.

Billingsley did not travel with the Longhorns for the game against Jayhawks last week, initially raising the possibility that he was planning on redshirting to return for another season on the Forty Acres. But now it appears that the Alabama transfer has played his last game for Texas after a tumultuous season that started with a six-game suspension due to an NCAA issue.

In four games after returning from suspension, Billingsley was a limited contributor with three catches for 38 yards while serving as a backup tight end.

Billingsley signed with Alabama in the 2019 recruiting class as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 308 player nationally and the No. 11 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, Billingsley played sparingly with two catches for 19 yards before emerging as a receiving threat in 2020 as a backup to blocking tight end Morris Forristal with 18 catches for 287 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, Cameron Latu passed Billingsley for playing time and played a big role in the passing game, but Billingsley still made an impact in Bill O’Brien’s offense with 17 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Among Billingsley’s 36 appearances for the Crimson Tide, he started five times.