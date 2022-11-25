How to watch No. 23 Texas vs Baylor: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

The No. 23 Texas Longhorns have one more chance to get revenge from last year’s losses and keep their hopes for Arlington alive, but face a tough test at home against the Baylor Bears.

Dave Aranda’s squad had a chance to knock off rival TCU at home, but a last-second field goal sent them to their fifth loss of the season. With a win in Austin, the Bears could guarantee a winning season and send the Longhorns out with another disappointing loss.

For Texas, this could be a statement game to end the regular season, both for a senior class and for the overall trajectory of the program. A lot rides on the legs of star running back Bijan Robinson and the right arm of quarterback Quinn Ewers. What will the offense look like with one game left at DKR?

How to Watch:

Senior OL Junior Angilau (knee) — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor (knee) — out

Freshman CB Jaylon Guilbeau (ankle) — questionable

Senior RB Roschon Johnson (lower leg) — questionable

TV: ESPN

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 9.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.