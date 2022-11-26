Texas offers 3-star EDGE Rylan Kennedy

Steve Sarkisian and his staff continue to turn over every rock when it comes to evaluating prospects for this cycle. They have already extended a few offers to some late rising seniors over the past month and they made another one yesterday after their win over Baylor.

The Longhorns extended an offer to three star Mansfield (TX) Lake Ridge edge rusher Rylan Kennedy. Kennedy’s stock has been rising down the home stretch of this cycle and looks to be a guy the Longhorns could try to pursue hard heading into December.

After a great conversation with @CoachSark I am blessed to receive an offer from University of Texas @CoachAJSheppard @RkRhonda72 pic.twitter.com/Ic5fRnA12v — Rylan Kennedy (@OnlyRylan) November 25, 2022

In the month of November alone Kennedy has received offers from Auburn, Cal, San Diego State, USC, and Washington. The athletic edge rusher notched 61 tackles (10 TFLs), 5 sacks, 1 PBU, and 1 fumble recovery (returned for a TD) during his senior season.

Kennedy has clearly got the attention of several Power 5 programs heading into December and possesses the athleticism and twitch you desire at the position. Kennedy is a three sport athlete who also competes in basketball as well as track & field. He was a regional qualifier in the high jump after jumping 6-6 on multiple occasions.

Kennedy’s recruitment is only just beginning and he is likely going to have to squeeze in several visits in a small window before the early signing period unless he opts to go to February. At this time, Kennedy only has one official visit to Cal set for December 16th per a report from On3’s Sam Spiegelman.