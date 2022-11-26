WATCH: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes 91 yards for a touchdown

Texas wide receiver commit Johntay Cook continues to be a playmaker for DeSoto. Cook has put together a fantastic senior season and he has continued to be a big play machine for the Eagles in the playoffs.

Yesterday against Tomball, Cook made his presence felt immediately by taking a pass 91 yards to the house and probably signaled early what kind of day their defense was going to be in for trying to cover him.

Texas 4⭐️ WR commit Johntay Cook II takes off for a 91-yard touchdown!

Cook has done his job on the field to solidify his status among the elite players in the country this cycle. On top of his 91 yard catch and run, he added another score early in the matchup after getting wide open in the end zone.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES



Desoto: 14



Tomball: 7



Desoto picks up the pace as quarterback @DJBailey5_ finds 5 ⭐️ @TexasFootball commit @_jayythegreat_ wide open in the end zone for an Eagle touchdown



Desoto quarterback @DJBailey5_ finds 5 ⭐️ @TexasFootball commit @_jayythegreat_ wide open in the end zone for an Eagle touchdown

After the past few seasons at DeSoto, Cook has become a lock to catch double digit touchdown passes and that didn’t change this year. At last check (via MaxPreps, but his stats haven’t been updated lately) Cook was on his way to setting career highs in yardage and touchdown receptions. I think it is a safe assumption he has cleared both marks at this point with the Eagles set to make a deep playoff run.

Cook is set to enroll early at Texas in January and will take part in spring practices. He could potentially put himself in position to make an impact in the wide receiver rotation as early as next season.