Longhorns Daily News: Texas projected to face Utah in Alamo Bowl

It’s that time of year, and there’s a new bowl projection to note.
247Sports projects that the Texas Longhorns will meet the Utah Utes in the Alamo Bowl.
From 247Sports: “Project Alamo Bowl to request Texas following its eighth win on Friday, a 38-27 victory over Baylor. Oklahoma State’s unexpected loss to West Virginia makes this one easy for game organizers, who get first dibs on who it wants from the Big 12 after the New Year’s Six. Utah was a preseason College Football Playoff hopeful before losing its opener at Florida. The Utes have a shot at the Rose Bowl if they win the Pac-12 next week against USC.”
SB Nation: The Jets had the guts to admit they screwed up with Zach Wilson
SB Nation: Brian Robinson’s BIG HAT deserves all caps because it’s a BIG HAT
SB Nation: Seahawks LB Darrell Taylor runs onto the field after an interception, giving Seattle a real 12th man
- Texas volleyball has the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
For the 2nd time in program history, @TexasVolleyball earned the No. 1 overall seed in the @NCAAVolleyball tournament.— Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) November 28, 2022
"We're playing our best volleyball right now."
The #Longhorns host @FDUKnightsWVB in the 1st round 8 p.m. Thursday at the Greg!#HookEm | @KVUE pic.twitter.com/TM4d1nd6YV
- Have a day.
Jaylan Ford has been named the #Big12FB Defensive Player of the Week! @Jaylanfxrd pic.twitter.com/LW2crpzRU2— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 28, 2022
- Who could have seen this coming?
Bijan Robinson has been named the #Big12FB Co-Offensive Player of the Week! @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/nVqaXEiGRv— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 28, 2022
- Texas women’s basketball notched a win over Princeton over the weekend.
felt good to be back at home #HookEm pic.twitter.com/HegT0ktniH— Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) November 28, 2022
