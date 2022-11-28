Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25

With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.

It’s the highest ranking for the Longhorns in the AP Top 25 since holding the No. 1 spot for consecutive weeks during the 2010 season, which ended with Texas dropping out of the rankings and losing to Wake Forest in the NCAA Tournament following a disappointing 9-7 conference season.

Texas moved up two spots in this week’s rankings and hosts No. 7 Creighton this Thursday at the Moody Center at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN before traveling to New York City to face No. 16 Illinois next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.