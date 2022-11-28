Texas OG Cole Hutson suffered ankle injury against Baylor

Texas Longhorns right guard Cole Hutson suffered an ankle injury in the second half of Friday’s win over the Baylor Bears, head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday. The news avoids the worst-scenario of a scary injury that happened when Hutson was rolled up on by another offensive lineman and resulted in the freshman remaining down on the field for several minutes and required a cart to transport him off the field.

“Cole’s got an ankle sprain,” Sarkisian said. “You guys know sometimes they take longer than others, but I anticipate having him back ready to go for the bowl game.”

A consensus four-star prospect out of Frisco in the 2022 recruiting class, Hutson was the lone early enrollee among the seven offensive line signees, which helped him step into the starting lineup for Junior Angilau after a season-ending knee injury in preseason camp. Hutson went on to start all 12 games for Texas, struggling at times in pass protection, but serving as an effective pulling player in the run game.

Hutsonw as replaced by fellow freshman DJ Campbell, who was immediately and successfully attacked in pass protection, but settled in well enough to help the Longhorns score 14 points in the fourth quarter by running the ball on 25 of the 26 plays.

Sarkisian also addressed the progress of transfer wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who like Angilau suffering a season-ending knee injury in the first scrimmage of preseason camp.

“Isaiah has done a nice job with his recovery,” Sarkisian said. “You think about the timetable of just simple math of what does nine months look like out? He should put himself in good position to get himself ready for next season and we’ve got high expectations for him. He’s got a great work ethic, great drive.

“Do I think he could have helped us this year? For sure. But that’s part of football sometimes things happen. So I think he’s doing the things necessary for him to get himself back in shape to be the player that he’s capable being and why he came the University of Texas.”