Longhorn Republic Podcast: Grinding it out against Baylor

The Texas Longhorns nearly fumbled away the game on Saturday, but leaned into their best players and came away with a statement victory over the Baylor Bears to close the regular season.

It was fitting that in what is likely the final game at DKR for both Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson, they carried the ball on the final 24 plays of the game, scoring the touchdowns to put the game away in convincing fashion. In the same vein, once again the Texas run defense was stout, giving up just 101 yards to a Bears team that emphasizes the run, forcing the ball into the quarterback’s hands.

The win over the Bears secured Texas a three-game improvement over last year, hopefully setting the trajectory of the program for years to come.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)