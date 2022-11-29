Texas freshman redshirt tracker following regular season

The regular season is over for the Texas Longhorns and with the Horns eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, there’s only one game remaining in the 2022 season.
So it’s a good time to check in on the freshman redshirt tracker after 12 games.
Freshman redshirt tracker
|Name
|ULM
|Bama
|UTSA
|TTU
|WVU
|OU
|ISU
|OSU
|KSU
|TCU
|KU
|BU
|Name
|ULM
|Bama
|UTSA
|TTU
|WVU
|OU
|ISU
|OSU
|KSU
|TCU
|KU
|BU
|Maalik Murphy
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Jaydon Blue
|O
|X
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|X
|X
|O*
|X
|Brenen Thompson
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Savion Red
|O
|X
|O
|X
|X
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|X
|Kelvin Banks
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Cole Hutson
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|DJ Campbell
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|O
|X
|O
|O*
|O*
|Cam Williams
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Neto Umeozulu
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|Connor Robertson
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|Malik Agbo
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|Ethan Burke
|O
|X
|O
|O
|X
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Justice Finkley
|O
|X
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Zac Swanson
|O
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Kris Ross
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Jaray Bledsoe
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Aaron Bryant
|O
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|J'Mond Tapp
|O
|X
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Trevell Johnson
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Derrick Brown
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Austin Jordan
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X'Avion Brice
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|BJ Allen
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Terrance Brooks
|O
|X
|O
|X
|X
|O
|O
|X
|X
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Larry Turner-Gooden
|O
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|O
|X
|Will Stone
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|Lance St. Louis
|X
|X
|X
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
|O*
- Quarterback Maalik Murphy, offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu, offensive lineman Connor Robertson, offensive lineman Malik Agbo, defensive lineman Zac Swanson, defensive lineman Kris Ross, defensive lineman Jaray Bledsoe, defensive lineman Aaron Bryant, edge J’Mond Tapp, linebacker Trevell Johnson, linebacker Derrick Brown, cornerback X’Avion Brice, safety BJ Allen, and safety Larry Turner-Gooden are the members of the 2022 recruiting class who redshirted this season. The list also includes transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall.
- Robertson and Agbo have both played in three games this season, so they could both appear in the bowl game without sacrificing a year of eligibility.
- Late-season decisions to burn potential redshirts include guard DJ Campbell against Kansas and cornerback Terrance Brooks against TCU.
- So 14 of the 28 high school signees ended up redshirting, a number that is perhaps a little bit low considering how many offensive and defensive linemen were in the class. Of course, the lack of scholarship offensive linemen meant several were always going to play and lack of depth on the edge meant at least one signee there was going to play.
- Based on preseason expectations, the surprise players who did not redshirt in that group are offensive lineman Cam Williams, who mostly played on special teams, and edge Ethan Burke, who was considered a developmental prospect.
- The most surprising player to not earn an appearance is Allen, who was ranked as the No. 125 player nationally and the No. 10 safety, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, but was not able to earn a spot on special teams or in the safety rotation.
Loading comments...