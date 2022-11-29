Texas freshman redshirt tracker following regular season

The regular season is over for the Texas Longhorns and with the Horns eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, there’s only one game remaining in the 2022 season.

So it’s a good time to check in on the freshman redshirt tracker after 12 games.

Freshman redshirt tracker Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU ISU OSU KSU TCU KU BU Name ULM Bama UTSA TTU WVU OU ISU OSU KSU TCU KU BU Maalik Murphy X X X X X X X X X X X X Jaydon Blue O X O O O O* O* O* X X O* X Brenen Thompson O X X X X O O O O* O* O* O* Savion Red O X O X X O O O* O* O* O* X Kelvin Banks O O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* O* Cole Hutson O O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* O* DJ Campbell O X X X X O X O X O O* O* Cam Williams O O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* O* Neto Umeozulu O X X X X O X X X X O X Connor Robertson O X X X X O X X X X X O Malik Agbo X X X X X O X X X X O X Ethan Burke O X O O X O O* O* O* O* O* O* Justice Finkley O X O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* Zac Swanson O X O X X X X X X X X X Kris Ross O X X X X X X X X X X X Jaray Bledsoe O X X X X X X X X X X X Aaron Bryant O X O X X X X X X X X X J'Mond Tapp O X O X X X X X X X X X Trevell Johnson X X X X X X X X X X X X Derrick Brown X X X X X X X X X X X X Austin Jordan O O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* O* Jaylon Guilbeau O O O O O* O* O* O* X X X X X'Avion Brice O X X X X X X X X X O X BJ Allen X X X X X X X X X X X X Terrance Brooks O X O X X O O X X O* O* O* Larry Turner-Gooden O X X X X X X X X X O X Will Stone O O O O O* O* O* O* O* O* O* O* Lance St. Louis X X X O O O O O* O* O* O* O*