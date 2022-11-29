Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt

The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December.

The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.

Brandt is a Stanford commit and has been committed to the Cardinal since late July and ultimately chose them over offers from several West Coast powers.

Brandt only took official visits to California and Stanford before committing, but he holds offers from most of the PAC-12, including Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington, and Washington State.

With Stanford head coach David Shaw stepping down after the last game of the season and official visits still available, it looks like the Longhorns are going to try to make a run at Brandt down the home stretch and see if they can get him on campus in December.

Texas is set to host two other defensive line prospects in December in Roderick Pierce and Justin Benton. Pierce recently de-committed from Wisconsin following the coaching change and Benton is currently committed to West Virginia.