Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker Award finalist

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named a finalist for this year’s Doak Walker Awarded, an honor earned by the nation’s top running back each year.
Joining Robinson in the top three for this year’s awarded are the Illinois Illini’s Chase Brown, a super senior, and the Michigan Wolverines’ Blake Corum, a fellow third-year junior.
Doak Walker Award finalists:— HornSports (@HornSports) November 29, 2022
Blake Corum: 247 carries, 1463 yards (5.9 YPC), 18 TD's. 11 catches for 80 yards
Chase Brown: 328 carries, 1643 yards (5.0 YPC), 10 TD's. 27 catches for 240 yards
Bijan Robinson: 258 carries, 1580 yards (6.1 YPC), 18 TD's. 19 catches for 314 yards
