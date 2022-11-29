Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker Award finalist

Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named a finalist for this year’s Doak Walker Awarded, an honor earned by the nation’s top running back each year.

Joining Robinson in the top three for this year’s awarded are the Illinois Illini’s Chase Brown, a super senior, and the Michigan Wolverines’ Blake Corum, a fellow third-year junior.

Doak Walker Award finalists:



Blake Corum: 247 carries, 1463 yards (5.9 YPC), 18 TD's. 11 catches for 80 yards



Chase Brown: 328 carries, 1643 yards (5.0 YPC), 10 TD's. 27 catches for 240 yards



Bijan Robinson: 258 carries, 1580 yards (6.1 YPC), 18 TD's. 19 catches for 314 yards — HornSports (@HornSports) November 29, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Why Texas’ 2023 season starts now for coach Steve Sarkisian

247Sports: Morning Brew: Steve Sarkisian discusses lessons learned during regular season

247Sports: College football bowl projections: Latest intel entering Championship Week

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops: Creighton at Texas early thoughts

Inside Texas: Mixing and matching key returnees and portal additions

Inside Texas: Optimism for Steve Sarkisian’s future at Texas

Inside Texas: What lies ahead for Steve Sarkisian and company with transfer portal, bowl, and recruiting season upcoming

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25

Texas juggling bowl preparation, NCAA transfer portal, and recruiting push to ESD

Steve Sarkisian responds to question about Xavier Worthy’s happiness at Texas

Steve Sarkisian reflects on missed opportunities in close Texas losses

Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale

Texas OG Cole Hutson suffered ankle injury against Baylor

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Grinding it out against Baylor

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas prepping for portal season, recruiting notes

247Sports: The Stampede: Recruiting pitches for the remaining targets on the Texas board

247Sports: Quick notes on two potential transfer portal wide receiver options

247Sports: Watch: Texas commit Johntay Cook goes off in playoff win

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Best in Texas poll (11/28): TCU finishes season on top; Texas, Texas Tech round out top 3

Frogs O’ War: Max Duggan named Davey O’Brien Award finalist

Frogs O’ War: TCU OC Garrett Riley named Broyles Award finalist

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: The waiting game

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia sits just outside the top 25

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Jayden Gray enters the transfer portal

Rock Chalk Talk: Kansas executes Order 66 against Texas Southern

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Russell Wilson has ridden his Broncos off a cliff

SB Nation: Jeff Saturday botched his clock management so badly he became a meme

SB Nation: This Lakers fan chugging beer out of her prosthetic leg is the fan of the decade

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Bless up.