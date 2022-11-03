Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson makes yet another Heisman Trophy short list

Inside Texas recently named Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson, who’s likely to enter the NFL Draft this coming offseason, to its Heisman Trophy short list. Granted, Robinson is somewhat low on the list – below the likes of Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, formerly of Auburn, for example.

But the nod to Robinson is deserved nonetheless.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Why is Texas favored vs. Kansas State?

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Why are the oddmakers giving Texas respect on the road?

Dallas Morning News: Cooper Manning shares advice he gave Arch Manning during Texas recruitment process

247Sports: The Insider: Texas football updates and basketball preview

Inside Texas: Texas against K-State’s flyover defense

Inside Texas: Daniel Cruz talks Texas Longhorns; contenders

Inside Texas: 2022 Texas vs. Kansas State football preview

Inside Texas: Texas freshmen who could benefit the program, and themselves, via more snaps in the home stretch

Inside Texas: Bang or whimper? Saturday marks start to November slate, which hasn’t treated Texas kindly of late

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas still hasn’t developed WR depth behind Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington

Evaluating the Texas clutch play issues

How Texas edge targets in the NCAA transfer portal have fared this season

Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State opponent preview: Wildcats try to end five-game losing streak against the Longhorns

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: The Huddle: Wednesday notes & observations

247Sports: Four-star wide receiver Deandre Moore talks Texas following visit from Sark

247Sports: WATCH: Texas commit Dylan Spencer releases senior film

247Sports: Four-star WR Jordan Anderson is a high priority for several programs

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: TCU men’s basketball 2022-23 roster preview

Bring On The Cats: Wildcats top Ichabods in exhibition, 76-49

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Josh Allen believes in Zach Wilson, even if Jets fans don’t right now

SB Nation: Bradley Chubb was the perfect answer to the biggest question in Miami

SB Nation: Astros throw combined no-hitter in Game 4 of World Series

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

It seems the Big 12 is determined to grow its brand, finally.