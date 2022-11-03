Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson makes yet another Heisman Trophy short list

Inside Texas recently named Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson, who’s likely to enter the NFL Draft this coming offseason, to its Heisman Trophy short list. Granted, Robinson is somewhat low on the list – below the likes of Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix, formerly of Auburn, for example.
But the nod to Robinson is deserved nonetheless.
NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND
- It seems the Big 12 is determined to grow its brand, finally.
Sources:Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in person in Texas last week about Gonzaga potentially joining the Big 12. This is part of broader discussions that have unfolded in recent weeks between the Big 12 and Gonzaga. https://t.co/MbaTEHfveF— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2022
