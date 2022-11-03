Survey Results: Sorry Vegas, Texas fans aren’t fooled

In one of the more shocking lines of the season, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns are favored in Manhattan, KS this week against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.

Las Vegas is not convinced of Chris Kleiman’s squad yet despite not allowing Oklahoma State to score at all in last week’s 48-0 victory.

Well, Texas fans aren’t convinced of Texas, with 75% of the voters saying to take Kansas State +3 in this weeks SB Nation Reacts powered by the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texas is 0-2 against the spread on the road this season and 5-3 overall this season.

With four critical games remaining on the schedule (@KSU, TCU, @KU, and Baylor), the Longhorns need one more win to clinch bowl eligibility but probably have to win out to guarantee a spot in the Big 12 Championship. How do you think the Longhorns will finish the year?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.