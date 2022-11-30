Reacts Survey: Offensive, Defensive MVP, and more 2022 accolades

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

We’ve reached the end of the 2022 regular season. An 8-4 finish in Steve Sarkisian's second season in Austin showed progress after last year's disappointing 5-7 record.

While we await to see where the Longhorns end up for their bowl game, let’s take a moment to honor the best players on the field this season.

Submit your votes for the offensive most valuable player, defensive most valuable player, newcomer of the year, and favorite moment of the 2022 season.

If you felt anyone was left off the lists, let us know in the comment section as we had to limit the options to just four.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/OM6RFC/">Please take our survey</a>

Check back on Friday for the results!