 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Texas WR Troy Omeire enters NCAA transfer portal

One of the team’s most promising wide receivers in 2020 preseason camp suffered two ACL injuries.

By Wescott Eberts Updated
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Texas at Kansas State Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the Texas Longhorns coaching staff holding post-regular season meetings with individual players this week, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire tweeted last Tuesday that he’s “looking for a new school.”

With the transfer window opening on Monday, Omeire officially entered the portal.

A rare flip from Texas A&M to Texas, Omeire was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 241 player and the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

One of the standouts of preseason camp in 2020, Omeire appeared poised to outperform those rankings and potentially become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but an ACL injury sidelined him for the season. Upon his return in 2021 under the new coaching staff, Omeire suffered another injury to the same knee and missed the season. Finally healthy this season, Omeire appeared in three games and had one reception for seven yards, but wasn’t able to break into the rotation.

In This Stream

Portal Madness: Tracking Texas players and targets in the NCAA transfer portal

View all 11 stories

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...