Texas WR Troy Omeire is ‘looking for a new school’

With the Texas Longhorns coaching staff holding post-regular season meetings with individual players this week, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire tweeted on Tuesday that he’s “looking for a new school.”

looking for a new school — t o (@troyomeire) November 29, 2022

And while the tweet doesn’t explicitly state that the 6’3, 213-pounder will enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal when the window opens in several days, the tone of the tweet and Omeire’s inability to get on the field suggest that he’ll depart the program.

A rare flip from Texas A&M to Texas, Omeire was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 241 player and the No. 43 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

One of the standouts of preseason camp in 2020, Omeire appeared poised to outperform those rankings and potentially become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, but an ACL injury sidelined him for the season. Upon his return in 2021 under the new coaching staff, Omeire suffered another injury to the same knee and missed the season. Finally healthy this season, Omeire appeared in three games and had one reception for seven yards, but wasn’t able to break into the rotation.