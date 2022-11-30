Texas edge Prince Dorbah to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore edge Prince Dorbah will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed to Orangebloods.

Texas third-year sophomore edge/linebacker Prince Dorbah has confirmed to Orangebloods that he plans to enter the NCAA Portal. @RivalsPortal — Geoff Ketchum (@gkketch) November 29, 2022

A 6’2, 226-pounder, Dorbah was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class ranked as the No. 127 prospect and the No. 7 outside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to the Longhorns in the summer of 2019 over 12 other offers.

When Dorbah arrived on the Forty Acres, however, he struggled to find playing time, appearing in one game and making one tackle as a true freshman before making another single appearance in 2021 with three tackles against Rice. In 2022, Dorbah played in five games with seven tackles and one tackle for loss. But despite the increase in playing time, Dorbah did not appear on the two-deep depth chart and was not on a trajectory to develop into a regular contributor moving forward with the Longhorns.