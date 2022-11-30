Texas S JD Coffey to enter NCAA transfer portal

On Tuesday, Texas Longhorns sophomore safety JD Coffey was one of several players to announce his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

A 6’0, 189-pounder, Coffey was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 161 player nationally and the No. 7 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Coffey committed to the Longhorns in the summer of 2020 over 31 other offers, including Florida, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Penn State, among others. At Kennedale, Coffey totaled 313 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 19 interceptions, 25 pass break ups, and 10 touchdowns.

As a true freshman last season, Coffey played in six games and recorded five tackles before making six appearances with six tackles during the 2022 regular season. But despite serving as the official backup to Jerrin Thompson early in the season, Coffey was displaced in the safety rotation by walk-on Michael Taaffe.