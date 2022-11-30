Texas edge DJ Harris to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman edge DJ Harris announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

I appreciate the team and the opportunity that Coach Sark and the University of Texas gave me. However, I am entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility remaining. — D.J (@yaahboidj) November 29, 2022

A 6’2, 235-pounder from New Caney, Harris was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class ranked as the No. 269 player nationally and the No. 20 edge, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In August of 2019, Harris committed to Texas following an official visit in June over nine other offers, including Baylor, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, and Texas A&M.

But Harris then suffered a knee injury during his senior season that set back his development and only appeared in two games as a true freshman, producing two tackles and a sack. In 2022, Harris was not able to break into the rotation, making one tackle in one appearance and failing to appear on the two-deep depth chart after he was passed by freshmen Ethan Burke and Justice Finkley.