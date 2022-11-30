Texas CB Jamier Johnson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns sophomore cornerback Jamier Johnson announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

A 6’0, 175-pounder from Pasadena (Calif.) Muir, Johnson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class ranked as the No. 276 player nationally and the No. 26 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Johnson committed to Texas in July of 2020 over 13 other offers, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

Johnson appeared in 10 games as a freshman, playing primarily on special teams and making two tackles. As a sophomore, Johnson played in eight games as a member of the cornerback rotation, notching five tackles and a pass breakup. But despite playing regularly early in the season, Johnson was ultimately passed in the cornerback rotation by freshmen Terrance Brooks and Austin Jordan and did not make appearances in games against Oklahoma, Iowa State, TCU, and Baylor.