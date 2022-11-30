Texas OL/TE Andrej Karic to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive lineman/tight end Andrej Karic announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

After much thought and consideration I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.



Thank you Texas — Andrej Karic (@KaricAndrej) November 29, 2022

The 6’5, 306-pounder from Southlake Carroll was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 364 player nationally and the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Karic committed to Texas in July of 2019 over 20 other offers, including Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, and TCU.

As a true freshman, Karic appeared in three games, including a start against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl, filling in for injured starter Derek Kerstetter. In 2021, Karic remained a regular in the offensive line rotation, playing in 11 games and starting at right tackle in the Cotton Bowl against Oklahoma. After competing for the starting left tackle job this season, Karic lost that role to freshman Kelvin Banks and served as a blocking tight end in heavy formations for the Longhorns.