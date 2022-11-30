Report: Texas QB Hudson Card to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore quarterback Hudson Card intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

A 6’2, 201-pounder, Card was a standout wide receiver at Lake Travis before moving into the starting quarterback role in 2018, throwing for 50 touchdown passes and running for another nine. By that point he’d already committed to Texas over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.

Card appeared in two games as a true freshman before competing with Casey Thompson for the starting quarterback role in 2021 under new head coach Steve Sarkisian. Card won the role in preseason camp and started the first two games, but was benched after a poor performance on the road at Arkansas before appearing in six other games as Thompson struggled with a thumb injury sustained against Oklahoma. Card finished the season completing 51-of-83 passes (61.4 percent) for 590 yards with five touchdowns with one interception and one rushing touchdown.

Following Thompson’s departure to Nebraska and the addition of Quinn Ewers from the transfer portal, Card once again competed for the starting job this season, but was unable to win out over Ewers. But after Ewers suffered a shoulder injury against Alabama, Card battled through an ankle injury of his own to start against UTSA, Texas Tech, and West Virginia, showing significant improvement in going 75-of-108 passing for 928 yards (69.4 percent) with six touchdown passes and one interception.

Sarkisian publicly expressed his intention to open the quarterback competition again this offseason, but his willingness to stick with Ewers through struggles effectively spelled the end of Card’s career in burnt orange and white.

But Card’s strong play in 2022 will ensure that he has Power Five opportunities after entering the portal.