Texas Newcomers Report: OT Kelvin Banks closes out exceptional true freshman regular season

Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report.

It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Short and sweet, in other words.

Let’s get into how the newcomers did against the Baylor Bears.

Quinn Ewers, QB: Ewers now has eight collegiate starts to his name. It’s been an up and down ride so far. The redshirt freshman went just 12-for-16 for 194 yards and no touchdown passes (or interceptions, for that matter.) He also rushed for a long touchdown on the evening. Ewers remains a generational talent. That part is clear from a few glimpses. And like any 19-year-old phenom, he lacks the necessary reps to excel in the college game. Those will come with time, though. Meanwhile, Ewers’ development is still well on its way.

Kelvin Banks, LT: True freshman Banks started all 12 regular season games for the Longhorns this season, which is to say he’s already been through part of the increasingly challenging Big 12 gauntlet. It hasn’t always been pretty, given Texas’ learning curve against the likes of the then-No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, and recent Big 12 opponents, such as the TCU Horned Frogs, counts for something in the college football world. And Banks is building upon his experience game after game for the Longhorns indeed, indeed, indeed. Expect Banks to have his named called by the NFL a few years down the road.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is the only Power 5 OT in the last 3 weeks to not allow a single QB pressure while not getting penalized once. pic.twitter.com/5ch5DdT9nx — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 27, 2022

Cole Hutson, RG: The same could be said for true freshman Hutson, who started his twelth game of the 2022 campaign over the weekend. And indeed Hutson provides plenty of time.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, LB: Tucker-Dorsey, an upperclassmen who joined Texas from the FCS ranks this past offseason, was ejected for targeting during last weekend’s Kansas game. He came back strong, however, with 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 assist) against Baylor.

Ryan Watts, CB: Per usual, Watts was busy all Saturday evening against a strong Baylor offense, led by recently extended head coach Dave Aranda. Watts has been dominant all year, as expected, and he was sorely missed a few weeks back after going down with an injury against Iowa State. Watts, however, returned to the field shortly after. Against Baylor, he logged 2 tackles on the day (1 solo, 3 assist.) It was a quiet Saturday for Watts.

Lance St. Louis, DS: True freshman St. Louis saw action over the weekend.

Will Stone, K: Stone, another true freshman, now has 12 starts in the books.