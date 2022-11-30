Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Seattle Seahawks DB Quandre Diggs causes a ruckus

It’s been a strong showing for former Texas Longhorns in the league this season.

Here’s the latest on alums in the NFL following week 12.

D’Onta Foreman, RB: Magically, the veteran running back of ye olden Charlie Strong days, now with the Carolina Panthers, is suddenly the man handling the franchise’s backfield after the Panthers opted to trade away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. In his latest encore performance in the Panthers offense over the weekend, Foreman came back down to earth – syke – with an 24-carry, 113-yard performance.

Devin Duvernay, WR: It’s been an up and down season for the third-year wideout, who dominates one weekend only to flop the next. In his latest outing, Duvernay recorded 3 receptions for 23 yards. He also had 2 rushes for 16 yards and returned a punt for 6 yards.

Marquise Goodwin, WR: The veteran Chicago Bears wide receiver snatched 3 receptions for 48 yards and recorded a lone rush for 7 yards.

Geoff Swaim, TE: Swaim got the start at tight end for the Tennessee Titans, for whom he recorded 1 reception for 3 yards.

Calvin Anderson, OL: Anderson got another start at left tackle for the Denver Broncos.

Malcolm Roach, DL: Roach got the start for the New Orleans Saints, in which he recorded 2 tackles and 1 tackle for loss.

Hassan Ridgeway, DL: Fellow 49ers starter Ridgeway accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist.)

Poona Ford, DE: The Seattle Seahawks starting defensive end logged 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assist), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback hurries. Seattle’s defense ATE last week.

Joseph Ossai, DE: The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end had 1 tackle.

Jordan Hicks, LB: It was yet another notable day for the starting Minnesota Vikings linebacker. That’s become the expectation in 2022 so far for Hicks. Hicks accounted for 9 tackles (6 solo, 3 assists), 1 sack and 1 quarterback hurry. Look for Hicks to keep the momentum through the season’s back half of the schedule.

PJ Locke, DB: The Denver Broncos defensive back notched 5 tackles (3 solo, 2 assists.) Locke is gradually becoming a key piece of Denver’s defense, especially as its offense, led by Super Bowl champ Russell Wilson, struggles. You haven’t seen the last of Locke this year.

DeShon Elliott, DB: The Detroit Lions starting safety is back to his old-ish ways after a down outing last week, at least by his standards set this season. Granted, there’s a lot for Elliott to account for as he plays for one of the NFL’s bottom feeders this year. Last weekend, Elliott accounted for 8 tackles (4 solo, 4 assists.)

Quandre Diggs, DB: The Seattle Seahawks starting safety was back in action over the weekend, in which he logged 6 tackles (2 solo, 4 assists), 2 interceptions and 2 pass deflections. It was a busy outing for Diggs, whose helped solidify Seattle’s secondary.

Adrian Phillips, DB: The New England Patriots starting safety saw 4 tackles on the day (3 solo, 1 assists) and 1 tackle for loss.

Brenden Schooler, DB: The New England Patriots defensive back accounted for 2 tackles (1 solo.)

Cameron Dicker, K: The rookie Longhorn folkloric legend went 1-for-1 on field goals for the day, with 26 yards as his long. He also went 2-for-2 in PATs. Dicker’s making a name for himself in the NFL, furthering the folkloric career he had as in Austin as a Longhorn.

Justin Tucker, K: The NFL’s top kicker and Baltimore Ravens veteran went 4-for-5 from the field, missing a key game-winner, with 55 yards as his long. He also went 1-for-1 in PATs. Tucker’s painful miss for Baltimore goes to show it happens to even the best of them.

Michael Dickson, P: The Seattle Seahawks punter booted four balls in his latest showing, averaging nearly 48 yards per punt, with 61 yards as his long. Two punts landed inside their opponents’ 20-yard line.