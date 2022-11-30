Texas LB Jaylan Ford snubbed for Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award

Despite creating turnovers in six consecutive games and recording the most interceptions for a Texas Longhorns linebacker since Derrick Johnson in 2003, junior Jaylan Ford was snubbed for the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award on Wednesday when league coaches selected Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah for the second consecutive season.

Anudike-Uzomah did lead the Big 12 with 7.5 sacks, but Ford had more one forced fumble (three) and the same number of tackles for loss (10.0), while holding a 4-0 advantage in interceptions, and finishing second in the conference with 109 tackles compared to 39 for Anudike-Uzomah. Three of Anudike-Uzomah’s 7.5 sacks came against Texas Tech and 2.5 more came in non-conference play — so in the eight other conference games, Anudike-Uzomah managed two sacks. Only one player in the conference, TCU safety Bud Clark, had more interceptions than Ford.

Ford was also named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week three times. Anudike-Uzomah did not receive that recognition this season.

Dam so I’m the only DT from Texas to make a team.??

Crazy we all know JFord should of won defensive player of the year

But thank you god! https://t.co/xoirQYKbiI — Keondre Coburn⁹⁹ (@KeondreCoburn99) November 30, 2022

Four Texas players did make the All-Big 12 first team, however — junior running back Bijan Robinson, sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, and Ford. Sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy, freshman offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, and senior nose tackle Keondre Coburn made the second team.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan beat out Robinson for Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.