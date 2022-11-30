2024 4-star CB Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

On Tuesday, 2024 Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton announced his decommitment from the Texas Longhorns.

The 5’10, 175-pounder originally committed to Texas back in February, but has seen his recruitment mature significantly in that time with offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, among others. So with Hampton’s desire to take visits to other schools entering his recruitment, it makes sense for him to back away from his pledge to explore those options. But, as Hampton mentioned, the Longhorns will remain in the mix, although recommitments are rare in recruiting, even for players who fit the profile of Hampton.

A consensus four-star prospect, Hampton is ranked as the No. 77 player nationally and the No. 8 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, but serves as a standout for Daingerfield with 2,190 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons, so some schools are recruiting him as a wide receiver, which could influence his recruitment moving forward.

Texas is now down to two pledges in the 2024 recruiting class — Houston Clear Lake athlete Hunter Moddon and Allen cornerback Jaden Allen.