Longhorns Daily News: Gonzaga reportedly in talks to join the new Big 12

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported yesterday that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in early talks with Big 12 officials to potentially join the reformed conference. Gonzaga does not sponsor football.

Sources:Gonzaga AD Chris Standiford met with Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in person in Texas last week about Gonzaga potentially joining the Big 12. This is part of broader discussions that have unfolded in recent weeks between the Big 12 and Gonzaga. https://t.co/MbaTEHfveF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 2, 2022

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Quinn Ewers look to bounce back from Stillwater in Manhattan

Dallas Morning News: Still grasping at Big 12 title hopes, Texas faces elimination game against Kansas State

247Sports: Behind Enemy Lines: In-depth preview of K-State with GoPowerCat.com

247Sports: Morning Brew: Who would Texas rather see as Kansas State’s quarterback - Martinez or Howard?

247Sports: Horns247 staff predictions: Texas at Kansas State

Inside Texas: Inside Texas Roundtable: No. 24 Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Inside Texas: Texas, Big 12 continue to work toward amicable divorce

Inside Texas: For Steve Sarkisian and Texas, a lot is at stake at K-State

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Longhorn football commits in action, Nov. 3-4

Survey Results: Sorry Vegas, Texas fans aren’t fooled

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Kansas State preview

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Cy-Fair 2024 quarterback Trey Owens reacts to Texas offer

Inside Texas: Humidor: Hicks, Hill, 2024 offers, and lots of team and recruiting hoops

Inside Texas: David Hicks remains in contact with the Texas Longhorns

Inside Texas: New Texas 2024 QB offer Trey Owens talks UT, upcoming visits

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Oklahoman: Tramel: Gonzaga moving to the Big 12? Does Brett Yormark have a vision?

Dallas Morning News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson, other area college stars highlight Mel Kiper’s NFL draft rankings

Dallas Morning News: Area college football Week 10 TV guide: TCU-Texas Tech, Texas-Kansas State and more

Our Daily Bears: Baylor basketball bold predictions for 2022-23 season

Our Daily Bears: Oklahoma statistical preview

Viva the Matadors: Texas Tech travels to Fort Worth to take on a high powered offense

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Football: Scouting the Baylor defense

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia Thread Alert: Traditional road to Ames

Wide Right & Natty Lite: 2022 Iowa State Football Preview IX: West Virginia

Bring On The Cats: Kansas State Football: A matter of trust

Rock Chalk Talk: Preview: Oklahoma State at Kansas

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Establish the Fun: Derrick Henry activates the rumbling

SB Nation: Why I deserve to be the Duke’s Mayo Bowl mayonnaise dumper

SB Nation: Kyrie Irving updates: Star suspended by Nets until ‘objective remedial measures’ are met

NEWS ACROSS LONGHORN NATION AND BEYOND

Much deserved.