WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of key showdown with Kansas State

“The challenge is to not focus on December 3rd, it’s to focus on this week, focus on the task at hand, focus on what’s right in front of them and what’s going to be needed to go in there and get a win.”

The task at hand for the No. 24 Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2) is now the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1). The Longhorns enter the final stretch still amid the Big 12 title hunt, but those dreams all but die if the Longhorns don’t take of business on Saturday in Manhattan.

Nothing is given. You have to earn it pic.twitter.com/SoI0tgMTAE — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 4, 2022

Texas leads the all-time series against Kansas State 12-10, an edge bolstered by five straight victories, including a 22-17 win in Steve Sarkisian’s first season.

Now, at a crucial point in their season, can the Longhorns keep that streak going?

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Wildcats is set for 6 PM CT on FS1.