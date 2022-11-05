How to watch No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more

In spite of the struggles, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns still have a chance at playing in Arlington.

They’ll need some help, but their part of the equation is simple — survive and advance. The first test is one of the toughest they’ll face in the final four games, in Manhattan against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.

Texas has been nothing short of awful on the road under head coach Steve Sarkisian, losing all but one road contests in the last two seasons. Reversing that trend will not only result in Texas getting bowl eligible for the season and continue their hopes to make it to the title game, but help keep the narrative of progress on the Forty Acres alive.

I’m indifferent about the rankings, to be honest. At this point, I’m more concerned with how they perform week to week to close out the back half of the season so we can see how much this team has truly grown. Once we get to the end of the year then we can reevaluate future rankings.

“These guys are assignment-sound and then fly to the ball. So they force the opponent into the zones they want, and then swarm in for the stop. Losing Daniel Green, the Mike LB and defensive captain, during the TCU game was a key part of the Horned Frogs comeback. When they had the week to figure out life without him, they came back out and turned in one of the most impressive defensive performances of the season across all of college football.”

Injury report:

Senior OL Junior Angilau (knee) — out

Senior WR Isaiah Neyor (knee) — out

Senior S Anthony Cook (arm) — questionable

Freshman NB Jaylon Guilbeau (ankle) — questionable

Junior CB Ryan Watts (hamstring) — probable

How to Watch:

TV: FS1

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

Livestream: Fox Sports App

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Odds: The Longhorns are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings. Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Weather: 59 degrees with a 17-mph wind