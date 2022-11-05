Live Reaction: Texas survives Kansas State on the road

It wasn’t pretty nor was it fun, but the Texas Longhorns managed to hold onto a second-half lead and get their first road win since October of 2021, holding off the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27.

That being said, the second-half woes continued to plague the Longhorns, managing just three points in the final 30 minutes, forcing the defense to make plays and carry the load.

Offensively, Texas needed a career night from its best player, with Bijan Robinson racking up 209 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries, adding two receptions for 34 yards in the process. Tonight, he became one of just eight Texas players with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing, the first to do it since Vince Young in 2004 and 2005.

In spite of Kansas State’s 17-point second half, the defense managed to get it done when they needed to, with the Wildcats driving and the game on the line, securing the fumble recovery they’d flirted with all game.