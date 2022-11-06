College GameDay returning to Austin for No. 24 Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The eyes of the college football world will once again be on the Forty Acres next weekend as College GameDay returns to Austin for the matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Week 11: AUSTIN



9-0 TCU is headed into a big road test as the Horned Frogs look to continue their perfect streak @TCUFootball | @TexasFootball pic.twitter.com/OoLwSSUJgH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 6, 2022

The Longhorns are 5-3 hosting College GameDay, with the last visit to campus ending in heartbreaking fashion at the hands of Alabama back in September. It’s only the third time that Texas has hosted the seminal ESPN morning show since 2009 and the first time GameDay has made two appearances in Austin during the same season.

Both teams are coming off big wins, with the Longhorns holding on for a 34-27 victory against the No. 13 Wildcats in Manhattan while the Horned Frogs used three fourth-quarter touchdowns to surge past the Red Raiders to remain undefeated at 9-0. Texas is 5-3 after bouncing back from the loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC. GameDay will air from 8-11 a.m. with the locations and details of the program to be determined.