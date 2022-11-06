No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week.

In the all-time series against the former Southwest Conference rivals, the Horns are 64-27-1, including 36-15-1 at home. Last season, running back Bijan Robinson carried Texas to a 32-27 victory in Fort Worth thanks to a career-high 216 rushing yards and two go-ahead touchdowns, eventually sealing the win by converting a 3rd and 6 and then running for 13 yards to ice it.

This season, Texas is 6-3 coming off the hard-fought 34-27 victory over No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan. Meanwhile, TCU is unexpectedly atop the conference standings with a 9-0 season following a 10-point win over Texas Tech.

*Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.