WATCH: Steve Sarkisian addresses the media ahead of TCU

The Texas Longhorns are back in control of their own destiny, needing to win out to guarantee a berth in the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas had a second-half meltdown against the Kansas State Wildcats but managed to do just enough to hold on for the win in Manhattan. Now, they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs into Austin, a legitimate national champion contender with three games left in the regular season.

Since joining the Big 12, TCU has seemingly had the Longhorns’ number, winning seven of the 10 matchups between the two teams since 2012. However, all of those wins came with Gary Patterson at the helm, who is now in Austin, serving on Steve Sarkisian’s staff.

Can Texas get its first back-to-back wins over the Horned Frogs during their time in the Big 12?

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central

Livestream: WatchESPN

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953