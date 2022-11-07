No. 24 Texas at Kansas set as a six-day selection

The Nov. 19 matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence was announced as a six-day selection by the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

Either ESPN or FOX will televise the game with an official announcement set for after the completion of this weekend’s games.

The contest marks the 21st in the all-time series between the two programs and the 11th in Lawrence. Texas holds a 16-4 advantage against Kansas and a 7-3 mark at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium — the .800 winning percentage against the Jayhawks is the best against any current conference member.

Texas is 6-3 with a matchup against No. 7 TCU looming this weekend in Austin following the win over No. 13 Kansas State in Manhattan while Kansas is also 6-3 after a convincing 21-point win over Oklahoma State ahead of a game against Texas Tech.