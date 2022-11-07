4-star S Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

In an unexpected development, the Texas Longhorns lost the commitment from Arlington Seguin safety Jamel Johnson on Monday via an announcement on Twitter.

The 6’1, 185-pounder was the first pledge for the Longhorns in the 2023 recruiting class last November, following the commitment and decommitment of El Campo running back Reuben Owens. Johnson chose Texas over a final group that included Alabama and Texas A&M and now holds 40 total offers. Arkansas hosted him for an official visit in June and Florida State received an unofficial visit earlier that month, but there weren’t any recent public signs that Johnson was wavering with his commitment.

Texas is now down to two pledges in the secondary — Louisiana product Derek Williams, a consensus five-star prospect, and South Oak Cliff’s Malik Muhammad, the nation’s No. 5 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Both are in the process of taking visits.

The Longhorns will host Georgia product Tyler Scott, a rising safety in the 2023 class, for an official visit this weekend, and continue to target Arlington Martin cornerback Javien Toviano, but doesn’t have currently have a deep group of targets in the secondary despite a clear need to add more prospects at those positions.