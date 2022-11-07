Texas NB Jaylon Guilbeau expected to miss ‘a couple more weeks’

Texas Longhorns freshman nickel back will likely miss “a couple more weeks” due to an ankle injury sustained against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater two weeks, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Monday.

“He’s getting better, that’s for sure, so sooner rather than later,” Sarkisian said.

Splitting time with junior Jahdae Barron at the Star position, Guilbeau has recorded 19 tackles, a half tackle for loss, two passes broken up, and four quarterback hurries in his first season with the Longhorns. With Guilbeau out against Kansas State, Barron recorded three solo tackles and made a huge pass breakup in the end zone on a fourth-down play.

Beyond Guilbeau, Texas is largely healthy as senior safety Anthony Cook plays through a broken forearm. Cook was limited some against the Wildcats, failing to record a tackle, but junior cornerback Ryan Watts appeared fully healthy after suffering a hamstring injury prior to the bye week and finished third on the team in tackles against Kansas State with six stops, including a tackle for loss.