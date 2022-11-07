5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M, will reportedly visit Texas this weekend

Per Jason Suchomel of Rivals.com, five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is slated to make a visit to Austin this weekend to see the No. 24 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs.

Hill had been committed to Texas A&M since the summer, but Texas finished as the runner up for his services and have not stopped recruiting him. And several hours after the news broke of Hill’s planned visit to the Forty Acres, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker reopened his recruitment.

Five-star LB Anthony Hill will be at the #Longhorns game on Saturday when Texas hosts TCU. Hill remains committed to #TAMU but he's still a priority for the #HookEm staff. pic.twitter.com/7plKvvksL9 — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) November 7, 2022

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Anthony Hill Jr. has Decommitted from Texas A&M.



The No. 1 LB in the ‘23 Class had been committed to the Aggies since July.



Hill tells me he plans on taking his recruitment down to signing day.https://t.co/oOIR7fIQUA pic.twitter.com/GlSGZfSuwG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2022

If Hill does make his way to campus this weekend, it will be a nice data point in favor of the Longhorns as they work to land one of their biggest priorities of the cycle. Obviously there is still plenty of work to do here and we know that flips between Texas and Texas A&M are pretty rare, but this certainly indicates that Steve Sarkisian and his staff are working the phones hard to capitalize off the momentum they have and lack of momentum in College Station with five straight losses for the Aggies for the first time since 1980.

And the momentum definitely seems to be in favor of Texas with junior linebacker Jaylan Ford publicly recruiting Hill and a Rivals FutureCast pick in favor of the Longhorns coming in as the Denton Ryan product decommitted.